San Diego-Based Saint Archer Brewery Sold to Ballast Point Owners

Seven years after purchasing San Diego's Saint Archer Brewing Company, Molson Coors has discontinued the brand and sold the brewery and local taprooms to Illinois-based Kings and Convicts Brewing, the same brand that owns San Diego standout brewery Ballast Point.

Kings & Convicts will take over Saint Archer's roughly 50,000-square-foot (4,600-square-meter) brewery in Miramar, but Molson Coors will retain the Saint Archer brand.



"The Saint Archer team has built a distinct brand that has a very loyal following in Southern California. Unfortunately, the overall business has struggled to grow despite investing significant resources behind its production and commercialization,” Paul Verdu, vice president of Tenth & Blake, Molson Coors’ U.S. craft division, said in a press release. “We’ll maintain ownership of the Saint Archer brand as we determine the best long-term plan and remain focused on growing our regional breweries that continue outpacing home-market competitors.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Saint Archer, founded in 2013 and sold to Molson Coors in 2015, couldn't survive the pandemic and a waning craft market in San Diego, according to Verdu.