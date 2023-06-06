San Diego Based Nonprofit Honors International Widows Day

International Widows Day is Friday June 23rd. It's a day recognized by the United Nations to acknowledge poverty and injustice faced by millions of widows around the world. San Diego based nonprofit, White Rainbow Project, is dedicated to serving this vulnerable population half way around the world in India.

White Rainbow Project executive director, Rachel Iacoboni, says the nonprofit has developed partnerships to help empower, employ and educate widows in India who are especially susceptible to poverty and exploitation. In many cases these women have been ostracized from their communities and even their families because of the death of a husband.

White Rainbow Project works with these women to help design, create and sell handmade products. The organization will be hosting a fashion show in Scripps Ranch featuring the designs of their clients to raise awareness and honor International Widows Day. Click here to learn more about the fashion show and purchase tickets.