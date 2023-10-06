San Diego-based Navy sailor missing for nearly a week prompts investigation

Navy sailor Nija Townsend Jr., 20, who is assigned to USS Germantown, was reported missing by his command after failing to report for work on Monday, according to his mother Courtney Frazier.

Some of Townsend's colleagues reached out to Frazier and other family on Monday, Oct. 2 asking if they had any contact with Townsend or knew where he was, according to family friend Cynthia Richardson.

Frazier said that his command filed a missing persons' report with the San Diego Police Department, who is working with Navy officials and NCIS to locate her son.

Townsend was last seen by ship personnel at some point on Saturday, according to Navy officials.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"The health and welfare of our Sailors is a top priority and we will continue to work with local authorities to help locate this service member," Cdr. Arlo Abrahamson, Public Affairs Officer for Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet wrote in a statement shared with NBC 7.

The sailor "was reported missing to the San Diego Police Department on October 3, 2023. We are interested in any assistance the public could provide in locating him," SDPD spokesperson Adam Sharki shared.

Frazier shared that it is "very uncharacteristic" of her son to go missing and to not report for work. Her biggest fear is that something bad has happened, she told NBC 7.

Frazier was not aware of any relationship or family issues that may have triggered Townsend to voluntarily not report for duty, and said there is nothing that would place him in a medically at-risk category.

Several friends of both Townsend and Frazier have taken to social media to share photos and what limited information they have about the search.

Frazier is described as a 5-foot 10-inch biracial male weighing about 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He is a 2021 graduate from Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas.

The family asks that anyone who may have information contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000 and reference case 23-502250.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.