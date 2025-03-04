San Diego bakeries feel impact of egg shortage, rising prices

As the egg shortage stretches on with no relief in sight, some San Diego bakeries have had to move into damage control mode — but not all of them.

Eggs are front and center at Blackmarket Bakery.

“We would not exist without them,” manager Cylas Schooley said. “All of our products, all of our doughs, all of our tarts, our cakes, all of our breakfast sandwiches, our breads, our brioche buns."

The bird-flu-triggered egg shortage didn’t affect these goods overnight. It was more of a gradual build, starting last October. By February, Schooley realized just how dire the situation became.

“I checked the delivery we got in today,” he said. “That same case of eggs that was $48 in October is now $165.”

The solution his team found was to raise prices a little bit across the entire menu, but that’s a temporary fix as the United States Department of Agriculture predicts the shortage will get worse.

”We kind of just have to cross that bridge when we get there," Schooley said.

Maya’s Cookies has been baking for 10 years now, and the main difference between it and so many other bakeries struggling right now is this bakery is vegan. No eggs, no problem.

“I have to admit that I feel a little smug because we do not use eggs in our products,” shop owner Maya Madsen said. “We never have.”

Madsen feels for her industry peers and relates to the pinch they’re feeling from other shortages besides eggs. The lesser-known lumber shortage, for example, is sending her packaging costs through the roof. The egg shortage is among the most recent to hit food service, and it won’t be the last.

“We're also seeing increases in prices and things like avocados, which we use for a lot of our sandwiches,” Schooley said. “Coffee beans as well. We serve espresso here, and that’s one of the main reasons why people come in here every morning.”

“Every day, it feels like we're playing that game, Whac-A-Mole,” Madsen added. “You're able to overcome and conquer, you know, an egg shortage. And then something else pops up the very next day. Next thing you know, you have tariffs that are going to affect your supply chain of ingredients. So it's never ending. You just have to be resilient.”

Maya's Cookies and Blackmarket Bakery are small businesses that lean on community support to stay open.

“They're not only supporting a small business, but they're supporting a small business that supports their community, their jobs, and in other ways,” Madsen said.

They said while it may be more affordable or convenient to turn to a big box store right now, shopping small is worth it.