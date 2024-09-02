Did you follow San Diego's news in August? Test your knowledge with a news quiz

A lot of local news was made in San Diego during August. Think you keep up with what’s happening in our city? Put your knowledge to the test here.
The news stories behind the quiz
- ‘Sea serpent' surprises snorkelers in La Jolla Cove
- Former San Diego basketball star Mikey Williams sentenced in shooting case
- Here are San Diego's medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Panda-monium: You can now see the pandas at the San Diego Zoo. Here's how
- San Diego's beloved Perry's Cafe permanently closes a week early
- San Diego doctor agrees to plead guilty in death of Matthew Perry, surrender license
- Rescuers save arm of man caught in tortilla-making machine in Logan Heights, says co-worker
- Smoother roads coming soon to these San Diego neighborhoods. Is yours on the list?
- San Diego Unified's superintendent terminated after investigation
- Take a look around the $100 million estate just listed in San Diego County