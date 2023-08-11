maui wildfires

San Diego-area response teams deploy to help victims of Maui Wildfires

Red Cross So Cal is one of several emergency response teams from across the country responding to aid victims of the Maui wildfires

Emergency and recovery teams from across the U.S., including from here in San Diego, are descending on Maui to offer their resources to the island recently devastated by ravaging wildfires.

Nearly two dozen support members from the Red Cross SoCal, which serves the counties of Riverside, Imperial, San Bernardino, Orange and San Diego, have departed for Maui to offer their services to those impacted by the devastating wildfires that have left dozens dead and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Sean Mahoney, CEO of Red Cross SoCal, left from the San Diego International Airport on Friday. Before he departed, he told NBC 7 his team would be helping with shelter and food for displaced residents.

“We’re going to continue to determine what the needs of the population are," Mahoney said. "We want to meet people with what their needs are right then. We have thousands of people in shelters there, every person has different needs.”

In response to natural disasters, the Red Cross can also offer mental health support, disaster health support like getting necessary medications that may have been left at home, disaster spiritual needs along with food and a safe place to sleep.

How San Diegans can help those impacted by Maui wildfires

The San Diego Humane Society may also respond to Maui to help with search and rescue of animals affected by wildfires. Nina Thompson, PR director for the organization, said they have received a request from Maui's animal Search and Recue Training and Response (ASAR) team but "details are still being worked out on their end to determine specific needs in Maui."

If the SDHS does deploy an Emergency Response Team, animal care members would assist with search and rescue, care and shelter for large and companion animals.

A FEMA task force is also expected to arrive from Riverside to aid in search and rescue, HAZMAT and other needs.

