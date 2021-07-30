face masks

San Diego-Area Marine Bases to Require Face Masks Indoors

By City News Service

Shutterstock

U.S. Marine Corps installations at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Air Station Miramar in San Diego and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (Arizona) will require face masks to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccine status, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said Friday.

"In response to COVID-19 cases increasing in the Southwestern region, Marine Corps Installations West has transitioned from Health Protection Condition Alpha to Bravo," according to a Marine Corps statement.

"This increase in HPCON level directs that some services be modified or suspended to protect the health and safety of service members, their families, and the workforce."

The statement did not specify which services would be modified or suspended but noted that all service members, federal employees, on-site contractor employees and visitors should wear face masks indoors in areas of substantial or high community, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

face maskscoronaviruscamp pendletonMilitaryMCAS Miramar
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us