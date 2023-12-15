San Diego-area convenience store banding together in face of rampant armed robberies

Nearly 20 convenience stores have been hit by armed robbers over the last week, and now a community group is asking for help tracking the suspects down.

The Neighborhood Market Association (NMA) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions, and NBC 7 has learned they plan to double that.

Video shows one of 11 convenience store robberies that happened overnight Wednesday. There have been a total of 17 in the last seven days.

"The aggressiveness of these gangs, I've never seen before, it’s like 'I dare you to catch me,'" said NMA president Arkan Somo.

Somo is trying to prove the pen is mightier than the sword. With an email campaign, he hopes to rally political leaders and law enforcement and get behind the apprehension of these criminals.

"These robbers, these criminals are waving guns when they come in. Just imagine if one of them went off," Somo said.

While investigators stop short of identifying all 17 robberies as the work of one crew, they share many similarities. In each case, three to five people enter the store. They often wear hoodies and masks. They steal cash drawers, liquor and sometimes tobacco products.

At North County AM/PM, three men dressed in dark clothing and masks wasted no time getting behind the counter and ripping out the cash drawers. In just 32 seconds they had the registers and were out the door.

"Sacramento politicians have caused this in our community. It is the lack of action," Somo said.

Somo has great faith in local law enforcement but blames the state government for lesser criminal penalties that don’t discourage such crimes.

"They know they have a free ride to come in and do anything. They know they can steal up to $950 without being arrested.

Store owners and employees are learning do's and don’t’ s when getting robbed.

"Stay calm, step aside and do exactly what the robbers tell you to do. If they ask you to do something, you do exactly what they say," Somo said.

Somo said more than 20 years ago, a San Diego neighborhood market owner was killed in a robbery. The other shops raised money and offered a cash reward which eventually led them to the killer.

The NMA is doing it again. This time the reward could reach $20,000.

"They’re scared they are very concerned and horrified," Somo said.