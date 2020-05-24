San Diego Archdiocese Looking to Hold In-Person Masses in June

Roman Catholics in the San Diego County diocese will be able to attend in-person Masses as early as June after closing for COVID-19 in mid-March, confirmed Kevin Eckery, Vice Chancellor for the Diocese of San Diego.

The announcement comes as churches statewide looked forward to guidance Monday from Gov. Gavin Newsom on how they can reopen.

"June 14 is three weeks from now and we believe, especially after consulting with local public health authorities, that conditions will be appropriate for resuming the public celebration of Mass under strict guidelines," Eckery said.

In a letter, Bishop McElroy sent to all the priests' shares that public masses will resume on the Feast of Corpus Christi, Sunday, June 14, but daily masses may be celebrated beginning Monday, June 8.

Bishop McElroy noted that members of the church will need to maintain proper social distancing and respect all health and safety directives.

"Regarding the sacraments, from the feast of Corpus Christi onward, you may celebrate first Communions in your churches respecting social distancing capacities. Those still waiting for the celebration of the Easter sacraments may receive those sacraments in large socially distanced celebrations after June 14," the letter stated.

Bishop McElroy noted that all Catholics in the Diocese of San Diego will continue to remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass in the foreseeable future.

"It is important to urge the ill and most vulnerable members of our parish communities to remain home," the letter stated.