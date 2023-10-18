‘We still have an overcrowding problem': San Diego animal shelters remain strained amid overcrowding

All year long, San Diego County Animal Services has been playing catch up. As one pet gets adopted, one or two more get dropped off.

“We still have an overcrowding problem,” said Carl Smith, Animal Services Assistant Director. “Not just within our shelter, but within all the shelters across San Diego County.”

Almost 500 pets found new homes in August, but somehow, the shelter is still over capacity.

Staff is having to put multiple dogs in one kennel. The smaller dogs don’t mind more friends, but for the bigger ones, it can really stress them out.

Overcrowding isn’t getting any better.

“We really have to rely on our fosters to keep animals from ever coming into this environment,” Smith said. “We can have them in homes where they're still able to be social.”

Jeanne Burch has been fostering for ten years.

“It can be hectic,” Burch said. “If you have two or three kittens, it's not too bad. But I've had up to six kittens at a time.”

She’s proud to alleviate some of the shelter’s pressure and encourages others to do the same, but warns others how easily you can get attached to these pets.

“The kittens don't belong to you,” she said.

This is true unless you decide to adopt them. San Diego Animal Services would love more adoptions, as they would more fosters and volunteers.