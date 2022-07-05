San Diego Airport: Watch Them Destroy the Pedestrian Bridge at Terminal 1

If you're heading to the San Diego International Airport this week, take major delays into consideration as crews continue to work on Terminal 1.

The demolition of a pedestrian bridge at Terminal 1 began on Tuesday and is expected to impact traffic through Friday, airport officials warn. Because of the project, ground transportation services will be temporarily relocated to an area in the former Terminal 1 parking lot. The following services will be affected:

taxis

ride shares

courtesy vehicles

rental car buses

All passengers using these services will need to cross the Terminal 1 crosswalk and walk toward the parking lot area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Google Street

Private vehicles will be routed through the current Terminal 1 transportation islands to drop off or pick up passengers. Passengers will be instructed to use the crosswalk located in front of Terminal 1 to access either the terminal or private vehicles.

"Everyone coming to the airport -- whether flying, picking up or dropping off -- should prepare for congestion and delays," LoPiccolo said. "Plan to arrive early and use caution when traveling through the work area. Volunteers will be stationed outside Terminal 1 to assist arriving and departing passengers."

Parking at the airport will be limited. Here are some suggested options for passengers:

Use public transit to the airport. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport. MTS will also offer free rides on the 992 bus from the airport to downtown through Labor Day.

Get dropped off or picked up by friends or family. Taxi, Lyft, Uber or other rideshare options are good alternatives.

If parking at the airport, make parking reservations. They can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle, which transports passengers between the two terminals. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking.

The new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza is expected to open in the fall of 2024.