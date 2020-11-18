San Diego Airport to Offer COVID-19 Testing in 2021

The San Diego International Airport plans to provide COVID-19 testing to guests and employees traveling through the airport starting in early 2021, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC 7.

An exact date of when testing would be available and how it would operate, including the cost of such a service, were not disclosed.

Some airlines across the country have already begun offering COVID-19 testing for travelers to certain destinations, including here in San Diego; Alaska Airlines started on November 16 offering testing for travelers to Hawaii.

The testing, which can provide results by 9 a.m. the following day, is available through appointment only at the SAN valet parking area. The tests cost $170 and is available daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Similarly, United is offering COVID-19 testing for passengers out of San Francisco International traveling to Hawaii and, later this month, American Airlines and British Airways will be offering their own testing services.

Other airlines may soon be offering their own testing programs at SAN as well, Sabrina LoPiccolo, a spokesperson for the airport said.

In the meantime, SAN is ramping up their health safety protocols to ensure the safety of its travelers this holiday season. Here are some tips for travelers:

The San Diego International Airport is preparing for a different kind of travel season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and wants guests flying for the holidays to be prepared for what to expect.