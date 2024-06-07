San Diego airport experiences flight delays amid misty weather

Dozens of flights were experiencing delays Friday at the San Diego International Airport.

According to the flight tracking tool FlightAware, more than 160 flights were delayed to and from the airport as of noon. The delays were affecting all airlines, with Spirit, Horizon and Fronteir being hit the hardest.

The cause for the delays was not yet known but San Diego's coastline was socked in by a deep marine layer Friday morning, which brought mist and drizzle to the region, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Cloudy skies could clear by the afternoon, but a similar weather pattern was expected throughout the weekend.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego airport for more information.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Scores of flights were also delayed last week, mostly affecting Southwest Airlines, which was attributed to computer issues.