San Diego Air & Space Museum Hosting Apollo 15 50th Anniversary Celebration

The San Diego Air and Space Museum will host an Apollo 15 50th anniversary celebration in July, with members of the Apollo 15 team.

Apollo 15 Commander and Moonwalker, David R. Scott, Apollo 15, Lead Flight Director, Gerry Griffin and Apollo 15 Science Team member, Jim Head will be in attendance to discuss the mission's success.

“This is an incredible opportunity to see and hear from the men who took part in the most extensive in-person exploration of the lunar surface, a goal of humankind from time immemorial," said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. "Apollo 15 is a true milestone in the quest for knowledge and scientific discovery, and we are thrilled to be the only home to this amazing reunion."

The celebration will take place on July 31 with a limited number of tickets on sale. Tickets are $400 each.

Apollo 15 launched on July 26, 1971. The mission objectives were to explore the Hadley-Apennine region, set up and activate lunar surface scientific experiments, make engineering evaluations of new Apollo equipment, and conduct lunar orbital experiments and photographic tasks.

For more details on the celebration, click here.