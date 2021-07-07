San Diego Air & Space Museum Award 15 Local Graduates $53K in Scholarships

Fifteen local students with a sky-high and bright future ahead of them were awarded $53,500 in scholarships from the San Diego Air & Space Museum, it was announced Tuesday.
Graduating students from San Diego County with an interest in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields were selected to receive this year’s annual scholarships.
All applicants submitted an application that highlighted their academic achievements, extracurricular and community service, teacher recommendations and an essay. As they progressed in the application process, they were then interviewed by a panel of judges who selected the recipients.
“These scholarship programs exemplify our intent to aid deserving students wanting to advance their education - our entire mission is all about inspiring our next greatest generations to excel in their lives,” Jim Kidrick, Museum CEO and President said in a statement.
Funds for the award are from four museum-administered scholarship endowment funds from Bill Gibbs, Convair Alumni Association, R.A. Rearwin and Jennings Kelly Scarborough.
The following students will receive this year’s scholarship:
- Jiayi “Gary” Wang, Rancho Bernardo High School
- Samantha Tinney, Mt. Carmel High School
- David “Max” Scott, University City High School
- Kevin Salazar, Cathedral Catholic High School
- Justin Pendarvis, Serra High School
- Megha Kannan, Rancho Bernardo High School
- Joshua Bay, Scripps Ranch High School
- Amanda Botts, Del Norte High School
- Casey Hild, Mt. Carmel High School
- Samantha James, West Hills High School
- Elsa Paulsen, La Costa Canyon High School
- Aaron Ploneda, Gompers Preparatory Academy
- James Priest, Valley Center High School
- Dylan Spiker, Classical Academy, Escondido
- Owen Colombo, Christian High School