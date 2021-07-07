scholarship

San Diego Air & Space Museum Award 15 Local Graduates $53K in Scholarships

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

generic college salary piggy bank graduation cap
Shutterstock

Fifteen local students with a sky-high and bright future ahead of them were awarded $53,500 in scholarships from the San Diego Air & Space Museum, it was announced Tuesday.

Graduating students from San Diego County with an interest in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields were selected to receive this year’s annual scholarships.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All applicants submitted an application that highlighted their academic achievements, extracurricular and community service, teacher recommendations and an essay. As they progressed in the application process, they were then interviewed by a panel of judges who selected the recipients.

Local

Pacific Beach 2 hours ago

2 Men Arrested After Gunfire in Pacific Beach Park: SDPD

California 2 hours ago

California to Pay Victims of Forced, Coerced Sterilizations

“These scholarship programs exemplify our intent to aid deserving students wanting to advance their education - our entire mission is all about inspiring our next greatest generations to excel in their lives,” Jim Kidrick, Museum CEO and President said in a statement.

Funds for the award are from four museum-administered scholarship endowment funds from Bill Gibbs, Convair Alumni Association, R.A. Rearwin and Jennings Kelly Scarborough.

The following students will receive this year’s scholarship:

  • Jiayi “Gary” Wang, Rancho Bernardo High School
  • Samantha Tinney, Mt. Carmel High School
  • David “Max” Scott, University City High School
  • Kevin Salazar, Cathedral Catholic High School
  • Justin Pendarvis, Serra High School
  • Megha Kannan, Rancho Bernardo High School
  • Joshua Bay, Scripps Ranch High School
  • Amanda Botts, Del Norte High School
  • Casey Hild, Mt. Carmel High School
  • Samantha James, West Hills High School
  • Elsa Paulsen, La Costa Canyon High School
  • Aaron Ploneda, Gompers Preparatory Academy
  • James Priest, Valley Center High School
  • Dylan Spiker, Classical Academy, Escondido
  • Owen Colombo, Christian High School

This article tagged under:

scholarshipEducationcollegemoneystudents
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us