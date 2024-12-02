San Diego AIDS Memorial opens after decades of delays

After decades of delays, politics, and perseverance, the San Diego AIDS Memorial is now open in Bankers Hill.

Sunday morning's ribbon cutting came on World AIDS Day.

“This is a picture of my best friend Tino Graziano. He's the reason I’m in San Diego today," said Big Mike Phillips, a long time San Diego advocate and fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community. He is also a member of the San Diego AIDS Memorial Task Force which has fluctuated over 30 years in efforts to have a permanent monument to those who have died from the disease.

"(In 1984) we found out at the same time, he was full blown AIDS and I was HIV positive. Sadly, the doctor told him that he would only live for another year," Phillips said.

Graziano lived five more years after the two moved to San Diego, leaving Texas in search of better health care and a safer community. They could not escape reality.

Big Mike Phillips (left) in this undated photo from the 1980s with his best friend Tino Graziano who died of AIDS on Nov. 18, 1989.

“We must never ever ever forget the dark years of AIDS when churches were turning us away and even refusing to bury us. When many doctors and dentists refused to treat us," said Nicole Murray-Ramirez who was one of the first AIDS activists in San Diego to organize efforts to support people infected with the virus, which was considered a death sentence at the time.

Among the advocates and politicians at the opening Sunday was Susan Golding. She is a former County Supervisor and San Diego mayor who formed the first regional AIDS Task Force and supported the first San Diego AIDS Walk to raise money for research.

Golding said, “I did it because it was the right thing to do and I hope there are more people in office now who choose to do the right thing.”

Current mayor Todd Gloria invited the entire community to enjoy the new $2.3 million-memorial and park. He also honored those who come to remember their loved ones.

“To all those who lived through the dark days of the AIDS crisis, who watched their friends and loved ones pass away and who carried on the fight … this space is for you," Gloria said.

Officially, the city says 10,000 San Diegans have died from AIDS. That is considered to be a significant undercount because of the stigma attached to the disease for many years. There is a phase two coming to the open space that will include an art installment listing the names of the dead. The community is invited to scan a QR code to register a lost loved one. You can use the QR code below to register.

“Tino’s name is going to be there along with a lot of other people I loved. That brings me sad, but good memories," Phillips reflected.