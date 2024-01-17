San Diego

San Diego agrees to pay $6M to family of victims killed by YouTuber in wrong-way crash

Trevor Heitmann, known by his online moniker "McSkillet," was driving at over 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction on I-805 when his car slammed into the victims' vehicle

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of San Diego has agreed to pay $6.125 million to the family of a mother and daughter killed in a 2018 wrong-way freeway crash.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by the family of Aileen Pizarro, 43, and Aryana Pizarro, 12, whose SUV was struck head-on by a car driven by Trevor Heitmann, a YouTube star known by his online moniker "McSkillet."

Relevant content:

SDPD Jun 22, 2020

City Seeks to Prevent Release of Body-Cam Footage of 18-Year-Old YouTube Star Who Later Killed a Mother and Daughter

Dec 31, 2019

City of SD Blames Family of Wrong-Way McLaren Driver for Deaths of Mother, Daughter

Heitmann, 18, was driving at over 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Interstate 805 when his car slammed into the victims' vehicle, causing a fiery wreck that killed all three on Aug. 23, 2018.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The settlement, which the San Diego City Council will vote on for final approval next week, would include $4.25 million to Aileen Pizarro's father, Miguel Angel Pizarro, and $1.875 million to her son, Angelo Pizarro.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged police were aware Heitmann was undergoing a mental health crisis after a psychiatrist reported concerns to law enforcement that Heitmann was a danger to himself and others.

Officers responded to Heitmann's family's Carmel Valley home shortly before the crash, but did not evaluate Heitmann or speak with him, according to the lawsuit.

McLaren Crashes into Vehicles at High-Speed, Going Wrong-Way on I-805

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us