San Diego activists gather to recognize Palestine Land Day

Sunday marked the beginning of Eid, where people of the Muslim faith break their fast and celebrate the close of Ramadan. On the lawn outside the San Diego Convention Center, local activist organizations also marked Land Day -- a symbol of resistance and land rights for the Palestinian people.

"It's also a time of mourning, it's also a time of where people should stand up and get together," said Aisha Noor with the San Diego Grassroots for Palestine.

On March 30, 1976, the Israeli government moved to seize roughly 21,000 acres of Palestinian land. Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in response to protests. Now in 2025, a delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been upended.

"What it comes down to is no child should be killed. It doesn't matter if it's in Palestine, in Congo, here in the United States," said Noor.

Since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 15,600 children. That's why organizers like Noor said they want to make sure the conflict happening in the Middle East isn't falling on deaf ears in San Diego.

Rallygoers marched through the streets of downtown and headed toward Seaport Village, voicing their support for Palestine.

"I have seen a lot of changes, people are afraid to speak up," said Noor. "A lot of people are staying home now. They're not getting involved as much."

The United Nations said nearly all of Gaza's population -- more than two million people -- has been displaced from their homes since the war with Israel began.