San Diego is no stranger to fame -- we can claim Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, actresses Denice Richards, Michelle Williams and Robin Wright, "Saved By the Bell" heartthrob and "Extra" host Mario Lopez, 'boarding megastars Tony Hawk and Shaun White, to name just a few.

Our Walk of Fame got a little longer in 2020 -- take a look at our locals getting more famous, or, in some cases, infamous: