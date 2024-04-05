San Diego 1,000-bed mega-shelter may cost $32M a year, plus $18M for improvements



Citing homelessness as San Diego's top priority, Mayor Todd Gloria said the annual operating budget of the proposed 1,000-bed mega-shelter near the airport would be "substantial" but that the costs to the city of not addressing the problem would be more expensive.

"A reminder: It is more expensive to leave folks unsheltered than it is to pay, to make the investment in facilities like this one …," Gloria said Thursday at a news conference announcing the project.

The facility would double the size of existing shelter capacity in the city of San Diego, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

The mayor cited examples of such hidden costs, including people cycling in and out of jails, and sanitation workers being called out to clean sidewalks and remove encampments

"A thousand people off the streets, off the sidewalks, out of the riverbeds, off our beaches," Gloria said. "Instead, connected to care and on a path to permanent housing."

A city spokeswoman confirmed to NBC 7 on Friday that retrofitting the 65,000-square-foot vacant commercial building at Kettner Boulevard and Vine Streets would cost an estimated $18 million, and that San Diego would need to initially shell out $30 million per year for its operation, not including $1.9 million annually for a 35-year lease, which would have two five-year renewal options. That works out to about $23 each for each of San Diego's 1.38 million residents.

Project at a Glance

1,007 beds

5,060-square-foot kitchen

67 showers

67 restrooms

Outdoor dining areas for 180 people

Smoking area

Pet-relief area

1,200-square-foot outdoor play area

The plan, which will have to be approved by the full city council, will be paid for out of the city's general fund, Gloria said Thursday.

"This will be a part of my upcoming budget proposal," Gloria said. "You're correct: This is a very difficult budget year, but as I've mentioned this is the top priority of San Diegans. Every city council district, every neighborhood that I visit — this is the concern that San Diegans want prioritized…. It does mean that there will be other things that will have to be not necessarily advanced this year."

Gloria said Thursday he also hopes to get financial assistance from San Diego's philanthropic community to help subsidize the costs of such an expensive undertaking.

Still, the mayor acknowledged the funding challenges presented by his plan.

" … the total cost — it is substantial," Gloria said. "There's no two ways [about it]."

The site plan also includes offices on site for supportive services to help with housing navigation, as well as storage areas and other resources.

"There will be a full kitchen providing prepared meals to the people who are staying here," said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn on Thursday at the news conference. "There will be an outdoor play area for people's pets that they are welcome to bring to this location. There will be supportive services on site for people. There will be case managers here who will connect people to housing."

Michael Burgess, who NBC 7 spoke with downtown on Thursday and is unhoused, said security would be a priority to him if he stayed at the shelter

"I want to know that my things are gonna be OK in case I land a job and I have to go to work," Burgess said. "I want to know that my stuff's gonna be either locked up or looked after, and not stolen and not gone through."

The proposed facility would have three levels and was chosen not only because it can fit so many people and services, according to Gloria, but also because it is not in a residential area.

The plans will next need to be approved by the city’s land use committee. If approved by the full city council, the city hopes to open the doors at Kettner and Vine by early 2025.