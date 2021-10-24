Covid-19

San Diegans Voice Their Opinion on Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Children

Pfizer announced that their COVID-19 vaccine for young children is safe and effective

By Kelvin Henry

PATRICK T. FALLON | AFP | Getty Images

Federal health officials said Pfizer's vaccine appears to be safe and 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children ages 5 to 11.

“One big reason why we want children vaccinated is that children do get infected, they do transmit the virus. So one of our big worries is that they might get it at some place like school or the playground or wherever, and then bring it home to adults,” UC San Diego Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Davey Smith said.

NBC 7 spoke with San Diegans who are split on if they will get their children vaccinated or urge others to get the shot.

“I just feel like for a little child, their immune system is still developing and everything like that. I just need some more time,” Khalia Woods said.

Other San Diegans are in favor of getting young children vaccinated.

“I still believe that vaccinations will help to avoid serious illness from the COVID virus,” Chris Moore said.

The vaccinations for young children would be a smaller dose than that used in older children and adults.

The FDA and CDC advisory committees will further examine the data submitted by Pfizer before giving their recommendation.

If the vaccine is approved, approximately 28 million children will be eligible for the vaccine.

