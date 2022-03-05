San Diegans, Visitors Alike Feeling Pain at the Pump This Weekend as Gas Prices Soar

Both locals and visitors alike are feeling the pain at the pump this weekend – the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 11.1 cents Saturday to $5.215.

The high prices are impacting drivers on a particularly busy weekend, with several events and concerts happening in town.

San Diegans are gearing up for a busy weekend of events despite the wet weather. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports.

NBC 7’s Madison Weil spoke with visitors who say the cost of their road trip was higher than ever.

“Definitely…gas is like six dollars in LA right now it’s insane. It used to be four dollars,” said Emily Chaho, visiting San Diego for the CRSSD Music Festival. She and her friends shared that most of them carpooled to make the trip more affordable.

Over in the midway district Summit Gasoline has some of the cheapest gas in town if you’re willing to pay cash.

“This one’s definitely like the ‘most affordable,’” said Arielle Carvattal.



Carvatta lives in Ocean Beach. She says she fills up her van at Summit Gasoline often. However, if prices continue to rise, she and others in the neighborhood might start carpooling as well.

“I just think that a little bit more community cooperation to schedule rides together is going to be our best bet,” she said.

The average price of gas has risen 30 of the past 33 days, increasing more than 59 cents, according to figures from AAA.

Jovan Cerrillo is a cashier at Summit Gasoline. He says he’s noticed fewer customers from out of town in recent weeks, although many locals appreciate the cheaper prices they offer.

“Everyday we have very grateful people. They understand what’s going on and it’s not in our control,” he said.