San Diegans to Share Fond Memories, Reflect on Father Joe Carroll's Impact on Community

Community members who were touched by Father Joe Carroll’s generous charitable ways and staff members who worked with the San Diego icon closely will reflect on his life Thursday.

The notable icon, best known for helping thousands of houseless San Diegans over the course of decades, died at the age of 80 on July 10 after a long battle with diabetes. A funeral was held for Father Joe on Tuesday in which dozens of mourners flocked to St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Lincoln Park to pay their respects to the notable figure.

“He was a mover and a shaker, and some would call him ‘the hustler priest, the schemer,’ but he was also a person who wanted to make sure that everyone was included and no one would be discarded," Most Rev. John Dolan of the Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego, said before the funeral started.

A press conference in remembrance of Father Joe will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Joan Kroc Center Guildroom to share memories and stories of him.