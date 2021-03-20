San Diegans Take Advantage of First Red Tier Weekend

It’s the first weekend for the less-restrictive red tier in California’s COVID-19 re-opening plan, and San Diegans seemed to be taking full advantage of it.

In Bressi Ranch, indoor workouts resumed at the F45 gym, after a year of closures, virtual workouts and parking lot sessions.

“Everybody had to pivot really quickly,” said trainer Jennifer Lasky. “After we closed it was just trying to figure out how do we keep this community together and how do we keep moving forward.”

Lasky said fortunately most of F45’s clients continued their memberships, even when they couldn’t work out in the gym. “Maybe we’ve lost a few people along the way but there’s no doubt that they’re coming back and they’re here and they’re with us.”

Around the corner, people were more interested in dining in than working out. A line formed outside Richard Walker’s Pancake house where many diners asked to be seated inside, now that restaurants can seat up to 25% of their normal capacity.

“Everyone wants to be inside, so the more I have inside, the more my line moves faster and everyone gets fed,” said manager Jenalle Rankins, who admitted a few people still feel more comfortable eating outside because of covid concerns.

Not Marsha Chadwell, she wanted the luxury of an indoor booth. "It feels awesome, no doubt about it. I’ve missed it,” she said, sipping coffee.

The lunch rush at Player’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in San Marcos looked different Saturday as fans were able to go inside to watch the NCAA tournament, even though the San Diego State Aztecs were eliminated the night before.

Manager Donald Thomas told NBC7 he hopes sports fans will come in to support their business and, “you’ve still got USC and UCLA,” he laughed.

Thomas said he hopes this is the beginning of a rebound for restaurants like Player’s, which have been forced to rely on take-out service and outdoor dining to sustain them during the pandemic.

Movie theatres are also re-opening with restrictions. The Cinepolis in La Costa Town Center posted a sign to let people know they’re back, with distancing and other modifications.

The theater, which offers in-seat dining, opened in early 2000, and was forced to shut weeks later. Like other theaters, its now limiting seating to 25% or 100 movie-goers, whichever is less.