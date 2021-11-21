San Diegans Split on Urgency of COVID-19 Booster Shots Ahead of Holiday Travel

According to TSA, airports around the U.S. are averaging over 2 million people passing through security each day for the last 3 days.

Some San Diegans NBC 7 spoke with said they received a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as it was available while others weren’t ready to receive one yet, none feeling urgency because of the holiday season.

“We got it right when it was available for us,” San Diegan Peter Jones said.

“My husband and I’s thought process is that we are not in a high-risk category and we are not opposed to it, it just feels like it is not the right time for us,” Audry Oxley said.

Public Health Officials are not concerned about travel itself, but the activities while enjoying the upcoming holiday.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke with a local doctor about how to keep your family safe this holiday season amid COVID-19.

“I think in large part air travel seems to be pretty safe. I'm more concerned about when you reach your destination. What is happening in these smaller spaces of people getting together to celebrate and have dinner,” FDA COVID Advisor Dr. James Hildreth said.

Leaders are urging people to get a booster shot as soon as possible.

According to San Diego County approximately 340,000 people have received a booster shot as of Nov. 17.

“The data is also clear when you get a third shot of for those who got the primaries that consists of two shots for those who got the J. J. Vaccine. Single shot getting that additional shot of vaccine increases the antibody levels sometimes tenfold including neutralizing antibody. So, it does appear that getting a booster does help in sustaining immunity,” Hildreth said.

For people who are unvaccinated leaders are urging them to follow safety precautions.

“I just want people who are not vaccinated to be especially vigilant because the virus is still out there and there's still people getting sick and dying from it,” Hildreth said.