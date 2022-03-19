San Diegans Show Support for Ukraine at Several Events in Balboa Park

Dozens gathered for a peaceful protest in Balboa Park on Saturday afternoon. The Ukrainian national anthem was sung and organizers encouraged people to help in any way they can.

“It’s important to get this message out there and make sure everybody is helping as much as they can. Donating their time, money…calls to congressmen and senators. Whatever it takes” said Mira Ruben.

Many who took part in the rally are from Ukraine or have family there now.

“There are people out there who don’t know how to deal with these emotions right now. They’re in pain. We’re all in pain. And this is sort of therapy for us all,” said Ruben.

The House of Ukraine at Balboa Park also welcomed people inside to learn more about Ukrainian history and traditions.

People could buy items like delicately hand-painted Ukrainian Easter eggs which symbolize life and hope. The money will go to those who have been injured or displaced overseas.



“All of these eggs will go towards people that donated to my fundraiser. I was able to collect more than $3,000,” shared Saida Sharapova.

Sharapova evacuated Kyiv with her husband just before the Russian invasion. They arrived here last month and have been searching for ways to help.

“I believe in Ukraine. I believe in its cause and its people and their bravery,” said Sharapova.

"A Music Tribute to Peace, Dignity and Democracy" was also performed to help raise funds.

The House of Ukraine will host another rally in Balboa Park next Sunday. They say anyone is welcome to join them.