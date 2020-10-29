San Diegans Reminded to Celebrate Halloween Safely During Pandemic

County health officials are reminding San Diegans to celebrate Halloween safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say that traditional Halloween celebrations are strongly discouraged and large gatherings are not allowed under the state or local health guidance.

Traditional Halloween celebrations like parties and in person, door-to-door trick-or-treating, pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19.

“These activities involve face-to-face interactions with people from different households,” said Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “If a COVID-19 infection is detected among a participant, it will be very difficult to find and notify those who may have been exposed.”

Wooten recommends the following safe alternatives:

Online parties/contests such as costume or pumpkin carving

Drive-through events and car parades

Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations

Movie nights with your own household or at a drive-in theater

Pumpkin patches where people use hand sanitizer and maintain 6-feet of distance from others

“Please be safe and stay healthy this Halloween weekend,” Wooten said. “A boo and a cackle can be great fun, but COVID is definitely not.”

For a list of what's not allowed or recommended and other alternatives, click here.

