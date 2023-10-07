San Diegans react to unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel the morning of Oct. 7.

More than 200 Israelis have been killed, the Israel’s foreign ministry said.

At least 256 people in Gaza were killed in the retaliatory Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

San Diegan Travis Hawley is visiting Israel and is experiencing the devastation firsthand.

“I woke up to the air-raid sirens, but they were kind of faint," Hawley said. "I’ll be honest with you, thinking in retrospect, I thought I was dreaming."

Thousands of miles away, San Diego leaders and people in the community are reacting to the attacks.

“San Diego stands with the people of Israel in the wake of today's horrific terrorist attacks and condemns Hamas in the strongest possible terms,” city of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement.

County leaders are speaking out as well.

“As a person of Jewish descent, the attacks on Israel have been hard for me, my family and my community. In my conversations with family and friends, I have found it difficult to express exactly how I am feeling, but it is safe to say that shock, sadness and anger are all emotions that have washed over me today,” San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson Remer (District 3) said.

Local groups, charities and faith-based organizations are planning ways to help.

“We are hoping that as soon as we are able to, we will do a community leaders visit and that we will be on the planes to go see our friends,” Devorah Marcus, senior rabbi at Temple Emanu-El, said.