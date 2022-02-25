San Diegans React to Nomination of Judge Katanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve the high court.

“I’m happy to hear it,” San Diegan Clarence Haley said.

San Diegans told NBC 7 the nomination of a Black woman is something that is long overdue.

“It’s something that is definitely long overdue I don’t think it should’ve taken 233 years for a black female to be nominated to the highest court in the land,” Haley said.

On Friday, Biden delivered on his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Other San Diegan’s noted Judge Jackson’s intellect and experience.

"I’m very proud, primarily because if you look at her history primarily, her record stands up with any nominee in the history of our country being nominated. I’m equally excited with her being an African American woman, but what makes me most proud is that she’s extremely well qualified,” San Diegan Attorney Janice Brown said.



If confirmed, San Diegans said Judge Brown Jackson’s presence on the nation's highest court will be inspiring for children.

“For the future, it means that little Black girls and little girls across the board, but specifically little Black girls, they can actually see that there’s a woman that looks like them in such a high position and they can look to the future and say, 'You know what? That could possibly be me one day,'” Ruth Quiachon said.