San Diegans React to 1st Coronavirus Case From Unknown Origin

A new novel case of coronavirus in Northern California suspected to be the first known incident of person-to-person transmission may be adding to the anxiety some San Diegans already are feeling.

"'Where did it come from?' and 'where is it going to go?'" asked Carrie Woodworth, from Encinitas. "With subways, and trains, and airplanes...it is a bit alarming."

Geo Berumen, visiting San Diego from Oregon, said: "It's pretty scary, to think what happened in China could happen here."

If the virus spreads, he said he is worried about the economy, and if he is being isolated, or how long the food supply would last, and his job.

"Just everything, it's a scary thought," Berumen said.

For some, the case in northern California brought up the fear of the unknown, but for others, the case was not so close to home.

"I don't know how far it is from here, but if it were like my neighbor, I would be more scared, I think," said Dennis Beqeraj, a student from Belgium studying in San Diego for six months.

Carlsbad resident Diana Rogers said she is not too worried.

"I think sometimes the media spins it a little bit out of control and it can get blown out of proportion," Rogers said.

She said the people most greatly affected are those whose immune systems are compromised.

Lakeside resident Jason Haskins said even the case in northern California does not increase concerns.

"No, not really. It would concern me if it was put on a graph, and like you do with the weather, and you see all the red, but at this point, I'm not concerned," Haskins said.