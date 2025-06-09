San Diego

San Diegans protest federal immigration raids

On Sunday, people in San Diego protested recent ICE raids and the federal government’s response to protests in Los Angeles.

One protest occurred outside the main gate at Camp Pendleton and another protest happened at Chicano Park.

“We are here because we condemn this administration threatening to use the Marines on U.S. citizens. We condemn this administration for activating the National Guard and sending them to Los Angeles,” Protest Organizer, Patrick Saunders said.

Around 300 U.S. National Guard Members arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops.

The troop deployment was criticized by Governor Gavin Newsom and a “chaotic escalation” by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

“Border Czar” Tom Homan defended Pres. Trump’s decision to deploy the troops and warned both Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass could be arrested if they obstruct operation efforts.

NBC 7 is told protests will happen again in the future, in San Diego.

“I’m a 50-year-old single mom, you know what am I going to do? It’s not what I’m going to do it’s what we’re all going to do together because individually none of us can do much,” Protester Diane Fortune said.

