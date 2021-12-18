San Diegans Prepare for Holiday Travel As Omicron Cases Rise

Holiday travel is ramping up. In San Diego, the state of California’s month-long mask mandate has been in effect for a few days now.

And with the Delta variant still a problem and rapidly rising Omicron cases, the Biden administration has extended its federal mask mandate through March 18. It applies to people riding the bus, trains or airplanes, any public mode of transportation.



NBC 7 asked travelers about their particular holiday plans and logistics while keeping Covid's omicron variant in mind.

Leilani Simpson helped host a marathon in San Diego before she heads back to Utah.

“It was outside and we also provided buffs for all the runners. And we were also at half capacity,” said Simpson.

She has not slowed her travel plans, and does not plan to.

“To be honest it’s not affecting our traveling as much. I traveled throughout covid and I just tried to stay as healthy as possible and be aware of like when I would feel sick. Obviously, I’m not gonna go out and travel, be around to many people,” said Simpson.

TJ Guardino was heading home after his musician gig at a San Diego wedding. He told NBC 7 he was concerned when he heard about the new variant.

“Kept my mask on the whole time. Kept my distance. Got my booster before I came, so concerned. Trying to be as safe as I can and before I see family for the holidays. I’ll definitely get tested before I get home,” said Guardino.

For the Davisons, packing warm clothing was more of the concern, than the variant.

“We are accepting the fact that living life comes with risks and if we have people that are respectfully asking us to put on a mask or give them some space, we consider that,” said Wade Davison.

Julianne Harper and her son are flying home to Boise, Idaho. They said they feel protected and have always been careful around young family members.

“We are all vaccinated and we’re careful what we do with the baby in general because it’s cold and flu season. I don’t think any of us have been particularly concerned about covid,” said Harper.

Whatever your beliefs are, everyone can agree seeing loved ones is worth a compromise or two.