San Diegans Pitch in for Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup

Many San Diegans used their Saturday morning to help in the cleanup of many areas in San Diego.

The 20th annual Creek to Bay Cleanup hosted by I Love a Clean San Diego and the city’s Think Blue Program took place on April 23.

“The earth is important, and it's Earth Day and I wanted to help and give back to the community,” Event volunteer Crystal Massey said.

There were 75 cleanup sites spread out throughout San Diego County with approximately 5,000 volunteers helping out with the clean-up.

“We have cleaned up nearly 3 million pounds of litter with this even alone in the past 20 years,” I Love a Clean San Diego Communications Director Ian Monahan said.

The Gompers Park site saw San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe join in on the effort.

I enjoyed participating in this year's Creek to Bay Cleanup. Over the past 20 years, this cleanup has collected over 2.7M pounds of trash. I encourage everyone to #ThinkBlueSanDiego and visit https://t.co/em5HqY0sLt for helpful tips and a list of upcoming events. @iloveacleansd pic.twitter.com/AfRUpBMwfG — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) April 23, 2022

Event organizers plan to continue and eventually expand cleanup efforts in San Diego County.