San Diegans mark three years since the start of the war in Ukraine

28-year-old Olena Khanasyk came to San Diego as a refugee from Ukraine two and a half years ago, as the war in Ukraine raged on. She remembers well the day she chose to flee her home town in central Ukraine.

"I had 30 minutes to pack my luggage, $500 in my pocket and just drove into Poland," said Khanasyk.

Khanasyk is grateful for the new life she has made in San Diego since arriving here. On Sunday, she organized a blood drive at St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Spring Valley. The event, according to Vera Skop with the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park, symbolizes the life saving aid that the United States has given to Ukraine.

"We want to thank the United States of America, we want to thank our local community for all the support that they have given to Ukraine in the past three years," said Skop.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Skop notes that the conflict with Russia began well before the full-scale invasion, pointing to the annexation of Crimea in March of 2014. Ukrainian Americans, like Skop, remain cautiously optimistic that world leaders will be able to bring a peaceful end to the war.

"Peace means victory. It means that Ukraine is whole. It means that Ukraine starts rebuilding. People if they have a place to return to -- many refugees no longer have a place to return to," said Skop.

Last December, Khanasyk made the tough decision to return to Cherkasy in central Ukraine to visit her family that stayed behind during the war. There was no guarantee that Khanasyk would be able to return to the United States. She stowed away that fear and uncertainty so she could focus on seeing her family that she hadn't seen for more than two years.

When she arrived back home, she reunited with her mother and the two set out to see Khanasyk's father, who has been fighting on the frontlines of the war since Russia's invasion. With tears in her eyes, Khanasyk recounted her touching reunion with her parents.

"It was like a dream. In all, the trip was 17 days, but those 17 days were like a little life," said Khansyk. "Because in 17 days I just woke up in San Diego, and after 36 hours I wake up in my mom's house, my parent's house where I grew up with my cat and my mom making coffee for me. I think, 'what's going on?' I couldn't even believe that's true," she added.

As the U.S. continues negotiations with Russian officials about bringing a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, there's uncertainty over the price of what that peace would come at.

"I just want my dad to be alive and safe. That's all that I want and I don't care. But I understand if we give up now and give this 20% of territories, Russia wouldn't stop," said Khanasyk.

Khanasyk's story is one that has become all too common since the full-scale war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022. According to the United Nations' Human Rights Office, more than 40,000 people have been killed, including more than 12,000 civilians. 30,000 people have been injured. Ukraine has lost roughly one-fifth of its land, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes.

The House of Ukraine will hold a candlelight vigil on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 pm in Balboa Park to officially mark three years since the start of the war, and to honor and remember the thousands of lives that have been lost.