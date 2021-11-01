Day of the Dead

San Diegans Invited to Participate in Public Day of The Dead Altar for COVID-19 Victims

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic for a second year, hundreds of thousands of people continue to mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19. In San Diego County, local leaders are inviting residents grieving family and friends who died from the illness to honor them at a public Día de Los Muertos altar.

Beginning at 11 a.m., County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Nora Vargas and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will host a COVID-19 Altar de Muertos at near the County Administration Center. San Diegans are welcome to submit images of their loved ones to place them on the altar.

The event comes as the county’s COVID-19 death toll passes 4,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last year, the county leaders held their first COVID-19 Day of the Dead event. Participating San Diegans of the somber celebration reflected on memories and special times with their deceased family and friends.

“I wish that she could be here to celebrate other people as opposed to me having to celebrate without her,” Treasure Felder said of her mother at last year’s event.

Several other Día de Los Muertos celebrations were held in the county, most recently in City Heights and Solana Beach.

Monday's event held by local leaders will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at 1600 Pacific Highway on the east plaza.

A bouquet of roses, a candle and a mini slot machine sit alongside pictures of Celia Buenrostro on a small table behind the counter of Celia's Fashion Dolls in Old Town San Diego, reports NBC 7's Amber Frias.

