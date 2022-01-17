San Diegans Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by Visiting Virtual Exhibit in Broadway Heights

San Diegans honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in many different ways on Monday – some explored a virtual outdoor exhibit in Broadway Heights.

Located on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, the exhibit features the faces of civil rights leaders from different generations. Visitors can use their smartphones to scan QR codes and learn more about each person.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC 7

“If you don’t understand your past… it’s hard to understand your present and your future,” said Antonio Davis, a seven-year resident of the Broadway Heights neighborhood.

“People come and take it all in. They walk around with the kids… utilize the phone,” said Davis.

Although the exhibit is available year-round, Davis said it is most popular on holidays and during Black History Month.

On Monday, several families were seen exploring the street and engaging with digital photos.

“I think it’s important to just honor what the day is really about. And not just take another day to sleep in and barbecue,” said Christiana Huntzinger.

Huntzinger brought her young son to the exhibit on Monday morning. The two strolled down the street discussing the history behind each image.

The exhibit opened in 2019. Neighbors shared with NBC 7 that it was the vision of families who have lived in the neighborhood for decades.

NBC 7

For Davis, the images represent a daily reminder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message: “To do the hard things… to do it the right way. That means a lot to me.”

Davis added the display shares a timeless message he says our country might need now more than ever.

“You look at [MLK Jr.'s] past and you realize there’s a peaceful resolution for the things we are going through,” he said.

A painted reminder of the past – illuminating the path forward.