San Diegans helping flood victims rebuild — 9 months after historic floods

Rebuilding Together San Diego is working with various sponsors to help people in the Shelltown area whose homes were destroyed by the Jan. 22 floods.

For many San Diegans, Jan. 22 may seem like a long time ago, but for those who were hit hardest by the historic floods, there are constant reminders of that day, especially as they struggle to rebuild.

Shelltown is one of the many neighborhoods that saw floodwaters reach as high as the rooftops.

On Yama Street, the Ramirez family lost everything they owned. Then, as they tried to rebuild, the fans and tools they were using to do the work were stolen when burglars ransacked the neighborhood.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Fortunately, the community has stepped up to help in a big way.

Rebuilding Together San Diego has been working with Swinerton Construction, Lowe’s and countless volunteers to repair, rebuild and renovate the Ramirez home. On Tuesday, local Wells Fargo employees joined the effort, as part of the company’s Welcome Home campaign.

Maria Ramirez, the family’s matriarch, said despite the hardships they’ve been through over the last nine months, they’re grateful.

Wells Fargo employees joined Rebuilding Together San Diego's efforts to rebuild flood victims' homes on Oct. 8, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

“All the people who come are like angels that God sent to us, to help us. And we say always, God bless you,” she said.

Rebuilding Together is a national nonprofit organization that repairs the homes of people in need to help revitalize communities. According to their website, the San Diego chapter was established in 1995, and since then, has rehabilitated more than 1,500 homes and facilities in need of critical repairs.

They’re currently working on two other flood-damaged homes in Shelltown, in addition to the Ramirez home.

To find out how you or your company can get involved, click here.