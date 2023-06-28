San Diego County

San Diegans have until this week to pay property taxes without penalties

The penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year

Friday is the deadline for San Diego County residents to pay their property taxes without incurring additional penalties, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday.

According to McAllister, unpaid bills will go into default Saturday and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month.

"That penalty adds up to a hefty 18 percent per year, but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline," McAllister said.

He added that taxpayers can pay their bills online at sdttc.com at no additional cost, if payment is made using the free e-Check option.

According to the county, property taxes are due in two installments: the first delinquent date is in December, while the second is in April. Each late installment has incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is late.

The TTC has collected 98% of property tax payments so far, according to McAllister's office.

"There is still a small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, and we want to remind taxpayers that there's still time to avoid additional penalties," McAllister added.  The county office still must collect $101,383,866.88 in outstanding tax payments.

Along with increased penalties, properties in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale, in accordance with state law.

