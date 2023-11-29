San Diegans happy to finally be paying national all-time average high price for gas

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since July 27, decreasing 2.4 cents to $4.99.

It has dropped below $5 a gallon for the first time since July 27.

The average price has dropped 59 of the past 61 days, decreasing $1.259, including 1.8 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8 cents less than one week ago, 47.5 cents lower than one month ago and 4.8 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.445 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.246, ending a streak of 61 days of decreases in a row. It has dropped 58.9 cents over the past 62 days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 25 cents lower than one month ago and 27.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.77 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.