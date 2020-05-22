San Diegans Getting Creative with Summer Vacation Plans

A third of Americans say they're considering taking a vacation this summer. That's according to a new survey by The Points Guy. And with social distancing in play, vacationers will have to get creative.

RVShare works like VRBO or Airbnb, being a platform for people to post their RV’s and rent them out.

People can take a look at the RV’s, see where they’re located and when they’re available on a website.

In a world where social distancing is important, RV’s are going to be popular because a person generally has their own bathroom, kitchen and bed, and you can socially distance yourself pretty easily be moving locations.

RVshare, like everywhere else saw a huge decline in reservations in middle of March, through April, but now things are changing a bit.

“As states released the restrictions, we’ve seen people book a ton of RV’s. Bookings are up more than 1,000 percent from where they were at the beginning of April,” explained RVShare CEO, Jon Gray.

Some trends with RVShare:

This year, it’ll be a drive to summer, not a fly to summer for vacations.

People are not booking their vacation ahead of time, they’re waiting until the last minute.

They’ve seen far more interest in state parks than ever before.

COVID-19 guidelines with RVShare includes giving out guidelines to owners, and then owners are supposed to follow those, but it’s always a good idea to wipe down common areas if you do rent.

Booking and contracts are all online, so that helps as well with social distancing as well.