‘San Diegans Following the Rules’: Local Leaders Against Newsom’s Plan to Close All Beaches

Before Gov. Gavin Newsom could officially announce a plan to close all beaches and state parks in California, San Diego County leaders were pushing back.

Beaches in San Diego County had been open for only three days -- under an amendment to the county Public Health Order and with new city policies in place -- when Newsom sent a memo to police chiefs around the state notifying them of the plan to close beaches.

The move was made after hoards of beachgoers rushed to open beaches in Orange County amid a heatwave, against the state-wide "stay-at-home" order that prevented people from gathering in groups. Images show Newport Beach speckled with people on beach chairs, blankets and under umbrellas -- a scene often reserved for Fourth of July or Memorial Day.

When beaches reopened in San Diego on Monday, there may have been summer-like crowds, according to one lifeguard in Encinitas, but most city leaders were pleased with San Diego County beachgoers for following the rules set out by the public health order -- don't stop or sit on the beach, maintain social distancing, and don't congregate in groups.

That's why the governor's memo received push back almost immediately from the local leaders who have been working to take steps toward reopening San Diego County in a diligent and thoughtful manner, the first step of which was loosening restrictions on parks and beaches.

"San Diegans have been following the rules set by our public health officials and lifeguards since beaches reopened this week. A sudden state ban on every single beach — regardless of the facts on the ground — sends the wrong message to regions where people are acting responsibly," San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a Tweet.

The city of San Diego was the first to reopen city beaches to activities like surfing, swimming and single-person paddling and kayaking after the county amended their public health order.

After the first day of the city beaches reopening, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said beachgoers had behaved. The mayor, at his daily news briefing, thanked locals for following social distancing guidelines and avoiding crowding, which he said was what led to the beach closures in the first place.

He applauded the community for representing San Diego well and said those at city beaches had set an example for the rest of the nation's coastal surf cities.

By Wednesday, all beaches in San Diego were open except Carlsbad, Solana Beach and state beaches in San Diego County. Del Mar beaches were expected to reopen Thursday but the plan was halted due to the governor's anticipated announcement.

San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said he sent a letter to Newsom urging him to reconsider his plan to close all beaches.

In the letter, he emphasized what a collaborative effort reopening the beaches had been and how residents were acting responsibly to adhere to the rules.

"The re-opening plan was executed successfully, and we are pleased to say that social distancing, gathering restrictions, sanitation protocols and facial coverings were appropriately maintained. Our residents did everything we asked!" the letter read in part.

Newsom this week targeted beachgoers in Orange and Ventura counties, calling them an example of “what not to do” if the state wants to continue its progress fighting the coronavirus.

In Newport Beach, some 80,000 visitors hit the beach over the weekend, although lifeguards said most people exercised social distancing. With criticism swirling, the Newport Beach City Council met Tuesday and rejected a proposal to close the beaches for the next three weekends.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said while she understood the need to prevent overcrowding along our coastline, she called the move to close all beaches "unfortunate and heavy-handed."

"We know our region best, and you should instead be looking at ways to offer greater flexibility as we tackle this issue at the local level. I urge you to immediately rescind your decision," the letter read in part.

The governor was expected to hold a press briefing at noon Thursday to discuss the state's efforts toward reopening. The issue of beach closures was expected to be addressed.

