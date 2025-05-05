San Diegans fight to save SDPD's Northwestern Division

The City of San Diego is tightening its belt amid a $258 million budget deficit.

Due to the budget shortfall the San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division could be on the chopping block.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The proposed shutdown of the station is found in San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s draft budget proposal.

On Sunday dozens of concerned people marched from Torrey Pines High School to SDPD’s Northwestern Division.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Northwestern Division covers neighborhoods like Carmel Valley, Del Mar Heights, Sorrento Valley and more.

The proposal is causing concern for many residents of those neighborhoods.

“We want to keep that presence. There has been some crime in the area. I’ve lived here for five years, maybe six now and it’s a great area but there’s moments there are pockets of things that happen,” Avni Patel said.

The budget proposal if enacted, would mostly empty the Carmel Valley police station, transferring those officers to other stations including the Northeastern Division, which is based in Rancho Penasquitos.

There wouldn’t be any change to the number of patrol officers that serve the Northwestern Division neighborhoods. Officers will report to a different police station, according to SDPD.

Some community members are convinced that there will be negative effects from the move.

“It could be quite detrimental to our community. Already we have some of the slowest response times in this community. Second slowest in the city and when people pick up that phone in an emergency and they call 911 they deserve to have a rapid response from police,” Carmel Valley Community Planning Board, Chair, Michelle Strauss said.

The San Diego Police Officers Association is fighting against the budget proposal.

“Closing the station will absolutely result in service level reductions to the communities currently served there. Cutting a police station to achieve $1.7 million in cuts from a 600+ million-dollar budget is dangerous and irresponsible,” SDPOA President Jared Wilson said in a statement to NBC 7.

SDPD’s total budget will technically get a boost of $29 million compared to the previous year, the overtime budget would be slashed by $3 million. The city’s top financial officer attributed most of the budget increase to previously negotiated pension payouts and salary raises.

SDPD also says the police station in Carmel Valley will likely remain open. People would still be able to visit to report crime.

The city will host a series of public sessions, before a budget is ultimately approved and implemented in July.