San Diegans Discuss Political Impact of ‘No Kings' protests

Saturday's demonstrations were a part of ‘No Kings' protests.

The protests were organized to push back against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Our country is a republic. Our country has no kings and judging from the policies and the actions coming out of the White House and from the President, that does not actually tell us that he's acting as a king, and people are just tired of it, and they wanted to speak out,” No Kings Carlsbad Protest Organizer, Kathy Minton said.

Around 60,000 people took to the streets of downtown San Diego, according to SDPD.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Thought leaders are discussing the impact the protests will have on public policy.

“A political scientist here at UC San Diego, showed how much protest, especially from communities that have lower socioeconomic status and have to pay higher costs, that protest leads to, it predicts the voting rates of legislators, and it moves the needle on policies,” UC San Diego, Political Science Professor Thad Kousser Ph.D. said.

Kousser said the protests could be having an impact already.

“I think this is a unique instance in which protest that was really focused on one particular issue, immigration enforcement in people's neighborhoods, not at the border, that really seems to be moving the needle and causing the Trump administration to readjust its policies and back off,” Kousser said.

The Trump administration hinted there could be a change in ICE deportation tactics with Agriculture and Hospitality workers.

The shift comes after the Trump administration sent a letter of revocation to approximately 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela encouraging them to ‘self-deport.’

As the issue develops, and immigration policy continues to take shape policy experts predict there will be more developments in the future.

In photos: ‘No Kings' protest around San Diego County