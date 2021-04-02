San Diegans Celebrate Good Friday as Restrictions Loosen

For the Christian faith, the Easter holiday is one of the most important of the year.

“This is our pinnacle,” said Tim O'Shea, Catholic parishioner. “This is the Superbowl for us.”

Marking the death and resurrection of Jesus, Easter is usually celebrated over several days. It begins with Palm Sunday on the Sunday before Easter. It is followed by Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and finally Easter Sunday.

But for the second consecutive year Easter has been altered due to the pandemic.

“It’s definitely a different feeling because last year we were barely at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Father Bernardo Lara with the San Diego Catholic Diocese. “Last year it was a moment of uncertainty, of doubt everywhere.”

Last year, the coronavirus kept many faith communities from gathering.

“I would say it was a little bit lonely because there is something to be said about being with a group and worshipping the lord that really uplifts you,” said Sue Kelley-Cochrane, Catholic parishioner. “We were missing that.”

Churches were directed to shut their doors and asked to only offer services virtually.

“Holy week last year was sad because we had to watch everything live-streamed,” said Kelly-Cochrane.

This year, restrictions have loosened up and allowed for indoor services as long as a 25% capacity is maintained.

“I’m glad that we are here,” said Peggy O’Shea, Catholic parishioner. “That we are able to attend church. Last year we were not able to come into the church and this year is very special because we can be with the community that we love and share this special day with everybody.”

A year into the pandemic, people of faith feeling the meaning of Easter a little more deeply.