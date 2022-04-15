San Diegans Can Visit Joshua Tree National Park For Free This Weekend

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! As part of National Park Week, San Diegans are welcome to visit Joshua Tree for free this weekend.

Entrance fees at all National Parks will be waived on April 16 as part of National Park Week taking place from April 16 through April 24.

National Park Week will host a variety of special programs, events and digital experiences.

The final countdown....#NationalParkWeek kicks off Saturday with a fee-free day to all national parks! With over 400 parks, your nearest national park may be closer to home than you think! Do you have plans to visit a park?



More: https://t.co/5omWrPN7Ur



📸@grandtetonps pic.twitter.com/6gWj3JInvI — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 15, 2022

Here is a list of events happening that week:

April 16:

Park Discovery : National Park week kicks off with a fee-free day to encourage everyone to visit their local national park.

Park Creativity: The National Parks encourage everyone to find their artistic expression to create a masterpiece. You can show yours using the hashtag: #sParkCreativity

Park Collaboration: For this day, the National Parks is encouraging those to reach out to park rangers and others to get involved or participate in opportunities at the parks.

Park Innovation: The National Parks is asking the public how they can surprise you with innovation? You can participate by using the hashtag: #sParkInnovation

Park Opportunities: On Wednesday, visitors can learn about the work and employment opportunities available at the National Park Service.

Park Preservation: The National Parks is asking the public how they can get involved in preservation. You can participate by using the hashtag: #sParkPreservation

Park Action: The National Parks is asking the public how their actions can contribute to a healthy world on Earth Day. You can participate by using the hashtag: #sParkAction

Park Curiosity : The National Park is asking visitors what they are curious about and what fascinating things can they discover? You can participate by using the hashtag: #sParkCuriosity

Park Memories: The National Parks is asking visitors what memories and traditions can they create at the parks? You can participate by using the hashtag: #sParkMemories

Other days of the year when the National Parks have free entrance days are:

As a reminder, San Diegans can now check out a free day pass for California State Parks at your local library.

The California State Parks distributed the California State Library Parks Pass which is available for checkout at local libraries and will allow free vehicle day-use entry at participating state parks.

As part of a three-year pilot program, each library branch will receive at least three California State Parks Pass hangtags, on a rolling basis, that will be available for use any day of the week, including holidays.