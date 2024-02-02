San Diegans can give weary flood victims the gift of sleep — for free

One of the heartbreaking hallmarks of the catastrophic flooding experienced by hundreds of San Diego families recently is the sight of a water-stained mattress standing sentry outside a flooded home.

At least in the Southeast San Diego neighborhoods of Shelltown and Southcrest, where Chollas Creek overflowed its banks and the alley behind homes turned into a raging river, most of the houses are single-story affairs, so those residents had to discard all of their belongings that were anywhere below 3 or 4 feet above the floor. So, you can imagine, there were many, many mattresses out front of the 500-odd homes.

As anyone knows who's bought a mattress can tell you, they don't come cheap and when you have to replace nearly everything else you own — food, cars, books, electronics, clothes and more — the cost of a new mattress is especially dear.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Which is why, while surfing the Internets, we stopped mid-click upon seeing that Yawnder, a local store up on Miramar Road, was GIVING away mattresses to flood victims and was also running a special buy-one, give-one-free program.

"Losing your possessions is incredibly stressful, and the last thing anyone needs during this difficult time is the added burden of finding a comfortable place to sleep,” Catherine and Ben Trapskin, owners of Yawnder, said in a news release. “We hope that by providing mattresses, we can offer some comfort and relief to those who have experienced loss in the floods.”

The storm hit last Monday; by Wednesday of this week, Yawnder had donated more than a dozen mattresses, according to the sleep-store's social media. Yawnder is also offering discounts to flood victims.

"So, we have donated 13 mattresses so far," said Marcela Rueckert, who has been helping the Trapskins with the donations. "We have more people coming in to pick up some mattresses, and we have over 40 people, probably 45 people, on the waiting list, waiting to receive a mattress," adding that "anyone who walks into our store or the website can buy one mattress and we will donate one to all these families."

Mattresses at Yawnder, as they are most places, are in the $600 to $1,400 range.

If people who are victims of flooding want to skip the line and buy directly, Yawnder is offering a 6% discount on top of matching any sale prices of their online competitors, so if someone is discounting 25%, they'll get 31% off, and then, of course, they'll be able to give a second one away to one of those folks waiting on the list.

So far, according to the Yawnder crew, six people have participated in the buy-one, give-one program.

One caveat: You'll have to come pick up your new mattress since Yawnder is not offering delivery as well.

"If anyone wants to support these people with transportation for the mattresses, that would be great," Rueckert said. "If anyone wants to, you know, coordinate a donation as well, or if you are a member or anyone knows any more affected people or an organization that is helping them, we're happy to always support our community and those organizations as well."

The offer(s) from Yawnder run through midnight on Feb. 19.

"We're excited for this opportunity," said Catherine, a Chicago transplant. "We really want to be able to help our community and we just love being a part of San Diego."