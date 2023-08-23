San Diegans are seeing more mosquitoes after the storm. Here's why

Tropical Storm Hilary may be behind us, but the rain it brought poses another threat: more mosquitoes.

These flying insects are small but don’t underestimate the painful welts they leave behind when they bite.

“It’s very uncomfortable,” Alicia Diego, who says she got bitten by mosquitoes around six times since the storm, said. “I don’t notice it when they bite, but then all of the sudden, you have these little bumps on you that are super itchy and you don’t stop itching them. I’ve honestly been itching since I got bit.”

Here are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to treat mosquito bites

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And Diego says she’s seen more mosquitoes flying around now compared to before the storm.

Experts say the increase comes from the accumulation of standing water, which is a breeding source for mosquitoes. After it rains, standing water collects in places like potted plants and saucers, pools, rain barrels, gutters and drains.

Mosquitoes also have the potential to spread West Nile virus and other diseases. That’s why experts recommend taking measures to protect yourself from them.

It's mosquito season again! Here are some things to know about the most common mosquito-borne disease and how to protect yourself.

Because mosquitoes breed quickly, experts recommend clearing areas of standing water as soon as possible. They also suggest that you tell your neighbors to do the same.

The county plans to apply larvicides in 51 areas across San Diego County.