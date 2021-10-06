San Diegans Excited About Falling COVID-19 Cases While Remaining Cautious

COVID-19 cases which declined in the Spring of 2021 began to rise again fueled by the Delta Variant.

The most recent decline in COVID-19 cases is leading to some people in the county becoming more relaxed with COVID-19 precautions in certain settings.

“It makes me want to go out more, I’m still hesitant to be in larger crowds but it definitely makes me feel safer to go out and do things,” San Diegan Danielle Roberson said.

Other San Diegans are excited about the downward trend but are remaining vigilant.

“That’s great news it’s been a long time where they’ve been high and I’m excited to hear that they’ve been down but I think we still have to be cautious they’re down for a reason,” Khalisa Bolling said.

Public Health Officials are warning that despite falling COVID-19 case numbers that the continual spread could lead to a new variant and potentially another spike.

“I don’t think we are going to be at least in the near future completely rid of COVID-19 for a number of reasons,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

NBC News reports more than 710,000 people in the United States have died since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. reached the grim milestone of over 700,000 deaths last week. There have been over 44 million cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday evening.