San Diegan to Nominate Future Female Leaders

San Diego leaders are looking to recognize girls and young women with a scholarship who have demonstrated greatness in the community.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, along with an area non-profit, have asked the public to nominate young women for a $500 award.

One San Diego, an organization aimed at enhancing the careers and lives of San Diegans, has teamed up with the city to recognize its future leaders.

“Recognizing young girls that are making an impact in their communities is not only inspiring, it is needed more than ever,” said One San Diego executive director Dena DiSarro.

Ten honorees will be selected to receive a $500 scholarship from One San Diego at the second annual Women Elevate SD event, a private event held later in March.

“Whether it’s a Girl Scout troop or a recreation program, San Diego is fortunate to have strong and confident girls and young women who demonstrate leadership every day,” Faulconer said.

Nominees must be between the ages of 5 to 18 who live in San Diego County. The deadline for submission will be on Friday, March 13.

For the nomination form and other information, visit the city of San Diego's Human Resources Department.