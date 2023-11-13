San Diegan donated 170 gallons of blood — but not all at once!

A long-time San Diego Blood Bank donor and volunteer will be inducted into the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame on Tuesday after donating blood for more than 50 years.

Jim Walker started donating blood in 1968 after finding out his wife was anemic during her pregnancy, and realized there was a need for blood for pregnant women and newborn babies, the San Diego Blood Bank said in a release.

The Donation Hall of Fame recognizes individuals nationwide who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to blood donation and Jim, to date, has donated over 170 gallons of blood. Jim has also volunteered with the San Diego Blood Bank for 16 years, the San Diego Blood Bank said.

